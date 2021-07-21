Twelve organizations tied closely to animal agriculture have announced the Protein PACT for the People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow.
Organizers say it is the first joint initiative of its kind designed to accelerate momentum and verify progress toward global sustainability goals across all animal protein sectors.
Its goals are to deliver safe and nutritious meat, poultry and dairy, good jobs and thriving communities, as well as protecting the environment and providing the most humane care in raising healthy animals.
“Through the Protein PACT, we will ensure sustainable meat, poultry and dairy are part of solutions for healthy diets and a healthy future,” the groups said on the Protein PACT website.
The Protein PACT has been submitted to the United Nations Food Systems Summit as a sustainability game changer, organizers said.
Sustainable livestock and poultry production will be featured in a side event at the upcoming Food Systems Summit ministerial in Rome on July 27.
Alongside the debut of the Protein PACT, the North American Meat Institute — a member of the Protein PACT — released its draft sustainability framework and is soliciting public comments to inform the organization's efforts to set transparent baselines and measure progress toward ambitious sustainability goals.
"Animal protein is at the center of healthy diets, and our commitments to economic, social and environmental sustainability also place us clearly at the center of solutions for a healthy future,” said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute.
“The Protein PACT is the first initiative to unite meat, poultry and dairy farmers and processors in a common vision for transparent communication, continuous improvement and ambitious commitments to ensure the sustainability of the high-quality protein foods Americans rely on every day," she said.
The Meat Institute draft sustainability framework encompasses more than 100 metrics developed through extensive collaboration with sustainability experts, supply chain partners and Meat Institute members.
After incorporating public feedback, the Meat Institute will set ambitious targets for public commitments by packers and processors of all sizes to verify progress in all five Protein PACT focus areas to:
• Optimize contributions to healthy land, air and water.
• Be the leading source of high-quality protein in balanced diets.
• Provide the most humane care and raise healthy animals.
• Produce safe products without exception.
• Support a diverse workforce and ensure safe workplaces.
In addition to the Meat Institute, the Protein Pact includes the Animal Agriculture Alliance, Beef Alliance, Dairy Management Inc., U.S. Meat Export Federation, U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, National Pork Producers Council, We Care (pork organizations), Institute for Feed Education & Research, National Corn Growers Association, United Soybean Board and Elanco.
The Protein PACT is partially funded by U.S. farmers and ranchers, including support from the pork, dairy and soybean checkoff programs.
To learn more about the Protein PACT and submit feedback on the Meat Institute's draft sustainability framework at: www.meatinstitue.org.