Legal firms and financial advisers will end up with more than $25 million from the sale of Cody Easterday's farming and ranching empire in southeast Washington.
The fees and expenses were charged over 19 months as Easterday Ranches and Easterday Farms were sold in bankruptcy court after Easterday's "ghost cattle" scheme was uncovered.
At least $13 million and perhaps as much as $14.75 million will go to Los Angeles law firm Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones. Several of the firm's attorneys have hourly rates that top $1,000.
The $25 million professional bill doesn't include legal fees borne by the Easterday family, creditors or victims. Tyson Fresh Meats estimates spending $5 million in the wake of the fraud.
Attorneys say they avoided drawn-out and more-expensive litigation by resolving complicated questions that came with selling property jointly owned by the businesses and family members.
Easterday Farms' unsecured creditors were paid in full, and Easterday Ranches' unsecured creditors received 70%, according to court records.
Tyson recouped $64.4 million of the $233 million stolen by Easterday, while Segale Properties of Tukwila, Wash., regained $3.5 million out of $11 million.
Easterday, who was sentenced this month to 11 years in prison, still owes $178.1 million in restitution.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt has approved most requests for fees and expenses from a half-dozen law firms, two financial firms and one accounting firm.
Assistant U.S. Trustee Gary Dyer, acting as a watchdog, tried unsuccessfully earlier in the case to curb the four-figure hourly rates charged by the Pachulski law firm.
Dyer had more success Tuesday trimming fees sought by B. Riley Advisory Services and Dundon Advisors.
Holt agreed that the firms over billed for listening to telephonic court hearings. Typically three or four people with hourly rates of near or over $500 listened in on more than 30 hearings.
Dyer said one person from each firm could have listened and reported to the others. The firms said each person who listened had a specialty.
Recordings of hearings are posted online, usually the same day and are available for $3.
Since there were introductions, "throat clearing" and judicial "meandering," a person with a particular specialty didn't need to spend time listening to the entire recording, Holt said.
The firms can bill for two people per hearing, the judge ruled. The firms will have to refigure their bills accordingly. Both firms still will collect more than $1.4 million apiece for their services.
Holt also subtracted $80,000 from Dundon's compensation because the firm raised its rates mid-case. At the onset, the firm agreed to cap its hourly rates at $492.
A committee representing Easterday Farms' creditors agreed to the retroactive rate increase. The money was taken from funds distributed to Easterday Ranches' creditors, including Tyson.
Tyson supported Dyer's objection. "This isn't academic. This is money that 90% plus of it will flow through to benefit Tyson," company attorney Brad Kosman told the judge.
Holt has one compensation decision left. Dyer argues that $460,000 should be withheld from the Pachulski law firm for time it spent on a proposed settlement that Dyer said favored Easterday Ranches' creditors over Easterday Farms' creditors.
The proposal was ultimately rejected by Easterday Farms' lawyers. Pachulski represented both Farms and Ranches and the proposal was a conflict of interest, Dyer claims.
The firm's lead attorney, Richard Pachulski, said the firm was an honest broker throughout contentious negotiations.
"We tried to come up with a happy medium between the two. And ultimately, I think we came up with something that worked," he said.
Holt said he will write an opinion addressing the legal issue raised by Dyer.
