Groups representing livestock producers are applauding the more than $223 million in USDA grants and loans to expand meat and poultry processing capacity.
The funding is aimed at small to mid-sized processing facilities.
Included in the funding is $73 million for 21 grant projects in the first round of the Meat and Poultry Expansion Program. The administration is also investing $75 million in eight projects through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program and more than $75 million for four projects through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan program.
Earlier this year, President Biden said creating fairer markets and more opportunities for family farmers helps bring down prices at the grocery store.
“By jumpstarting independent processing projects and increasing processing capacity, these investments create more opportunities for farmers and ranchers to get a fair price, while strengthening supply chains, delivering more food produced closer to home for families, expanding economic opportunity and creating jobs in rural America,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association commended USDA’s support of small to mid-sized processors.
“NCBA has long advocated for expanded processing capacity to provide cattle producers with additional options for turning their cattle into high-quality beef,” said Tanner Beymer, NCBA senior director of government affairs.
“Today, the cattle industry needs more targeted capacity in high-need areas, and we look forward to these facilities launching and expanding operations,” he said.
“We appreciate USDA working with NCBA to strengthen the marketplace and support America’s cattle producers,” he said.
National Farmers Union applauded the investment in local processing.
“For decades, consolidation in meat processing has put the squeeze on farmers, ranchers and consumers while corporate monopolies rake in record profits. Today’s announcement is another step toward putting control and profitability back in the hands of farmers, ranchers and our communities,” said Rob Larew, NFU president.
“More competition across the ag economy is a good thing, and it’s great to see Secretary Vilsack and the administration making diversified, local and regional food systems a priority,” he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.