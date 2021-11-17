Cattle producers have been calling on the federal government to take steps to return fairness to the fed cattle marketplace, which is dominated by four major meatpackers.
But cattle producers have disagreed on the extent to which government should be involved, and lawmakers have floated or introduced different proposals to achieve fair and transparent markets.
The issues include a declining number of negotiated cash trades — which establish the “going rate” for cattle based on market conditions and used as a base rate in alternative marketing arrangements — and the lack of public information on those arrangements.
Last week Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Jon Tester, D-Mont.; and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced they reached a compromise with the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act — not yet introduced.
In short, the bill would:
• Require USDA to establish regional mandatory minimums for thresholds of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trades for fed cattle;
• Require USDA to create and maintain a publicly available library of marketing contracts between packers and producer;
• Prohibit USDA from using confidentiality as a justification for not reporting information obtained under the Livestock Mandatory Reporting rule; and
• Require more timely reporting by packers of carcass weights and require packers to report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days.
The senators said in a press release the proposal is supported by American Farm Bureau Federation, National Farmers Union and U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
Lee Reichmuth, a regional director for U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, said the proposal “will deliver on its promise to restore robust price discovery and provide market participants with the information they need to make savvy marketing decisions.”
It also mandates every packer required to report to USDA is required to participate in the cash market each week, he said.
“Reforming the cattle marketplace to drive transparency and true price discovery is a core tenet of how we can strengthen the U.S. cattle producer’s bottom line,” he said.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is still reviewing the new language and comparing it against its producer-passed policy on the issue, said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
But “it would appear that — as in previous versions — we can support much of this bill,” he said.
“That being said, that same policy book directs us to oppose government mandates on cattle marketing methods,” he said.
“We take the discussions and deliberations that go into our grassroots policy process seriously, and we will hold this bill — as we would any other — up against the policy of this association,” he said.
The North American Meat Institute has no qualms in its opposition to the proposal.
“In a rush to ‘do something,’ this bill would replace the free market with government mandates and harm those it is intended to protect: livestock producers,” said Julie Anna Potts the Meat Institute’s president and CEO.
She said the bill ignores economic fundamentals and expert testimony on the unintended consequences before the House and Senate Agriculture Committees.
“If this bill becomes law, there will be cattle producers who want alternative marketing arrangements but will be forced to sell on the cash market, and the industry will turn back time to the days of commodity cattle,” she said.
For more information on the proposal and to read the senators’ press release, visit: http://www.grassley.senate.gov .
To read more on the Meat Institute’s opposition, visit: http://www.nami.org.