With the cattle industry abuzz with discussions about price transparency and meatpacker consolidation, legislation incorporating several of those ideas has been introduced in Congress.
Last week, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced the PRICE Act to create consensus legislation to eliminate regulatory barriers, improve market signals and support small meat processors.
The PRICE Act — the acronym for Price Reform in Cattle Economics Act — is in response to findings and recommendations by USDA in its investigation into the wide price disparity between cattle and beef prices following the August 2019 fire at a Tyson plant and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Congress needs to do a better job in giving producers a real and fair opportunity to earn a living. We need to give them a little more flexibility, we need to give them some more tools,” Johnson said during the National Cattlemen’s Association’s "Beltway Beef" podcast on Saturday.
Packaging several proposals in one bill has an opportunity to gain momentum on the importance of making progress in cattle markets, he said.
The bill would create transparency in the fed cattle market through a beef cattle contract library overseen by USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Administration. It also directs USDA to conduct a feasibility study and cost-benefit analysis for various proposals to increase price discovery through existing mandatory price reporting.
It also creates a grant program for land-grant universities to establish livestock marketing tools to manage risks and to work with producers so they understand the ever-evolving tools, he said.
“When producers really understand the products, they are more likely to take advantage of them — which means they are better positioned to make it through the difficult times,” he said.
It also addresses consolidation in the meatpacking industry with support and expanded opportunities for small meatpackers.
“One of the ways that we can make this marketplace healthier is by creating an environment where we could get some more small and regional processing stood up, and there are lots of barriers to that,” Johnson said.
His legislation directs the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to commission a feasibility study to understand the opportunities and challenges for new or expanding processing plants. It would also provide grants for developing business plans, assistance with compliance and employee training and establishes a loan program for new and expanding meat processing capacity.
It would also allow state-inspected facilities to sell direct to consumers across state lines.
The legislation is supported by NCBA and the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
“This legislation is a significant step in the right direction as we continue to explore ways to support producers who have been impacted by two major black swan events in an already volatile cattle market,” Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs said.
Justin Tupper, USCA vice president, said the legislation provides a solid foundation for building out a livestock title in the next farm bill.
“Both the 2018 and 2014 farm bills failed to include a specific title for livestock, instead of dumping those programs into the ‘miscellaneous’ bin,” he said.