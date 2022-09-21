U.S. attorneys commend Cody Easterday's conduct since he admitted to fraud, but maintain that the size of his crime, $244 million, demands stiff punishment.

Easterday helped sell his family's farming and ranching operations though bankruptcy court, raising money for his victims, U.S. attorneys acknowledge in a brief filed in U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington.

