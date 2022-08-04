SCIO, Ore. — A steady mid-June rain fell as Christina Eastman drove her UTV past fields of grass and yellow-flowering dill at her family’s farm outside Scio, Ore.

Eastman stopped along the North Santiam River near Wiseman Island, a reach known for providing high-quality fish and wildlife habitat. From here, the river flows past an adjacent property that could soon be home to millions of chickens raised every year for the poultry company Foster Farms.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you