Thousands of baby chicks arrived dead in the mail last week, setting off a chain reaction of worries nationwide about U.S. Postal Service delays and their impact on rural areas.
Rural America relies on the post office to deliver everything from baby chicks from hatcheries to parts for tractor repairs to prescriptions to treat ongoing medical conditions.
USPS branches in California and New England received complaints of rotting food, delayed medications and baby chicks dead inside their boxes as the USPS was forced to cut back staffing and decommission sorting equipment.
The Postal Service has been locked in a financial struggle to survive for decades that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 shutdowns and made more complicated when President Donald Trump said he would veto a relief bill aimed at supporting USPS because he opposes mail-in voting.
Some mail has been delayed, a Postal Service representative says, but the scale of the problem is exaggerated.
USPS spokeswoman Kimberly Frum told the Capital Press Tuesday the Postal Service's overall on-time delivery ability remains above 99.88%.
Dozens of hatcheries, whose deliveries are a matter of life and death for chicks, confirmed they aren't experiencing unusual mail delays.
However, experts say rural communities are still at risk of some postal disruptions.
"The post office is my No. 1 concern far and away. I don't want to take things lightly," said Tom Watkins, vice president of Murray McMurray Hatchery in Webster City, Iowa.
Watkins said when he first heard reports of chick deaths, it worried him.
One Pennsylvania hatchery reported 100% mortality in a shipment of 4,800 chicks to Maine.
Haden Gooch, a farmer in Monmouth, Maine, told Bloomberg he received 500 dead chicks.
Pauline Henderson, another Maine farmer, told the Portland Press Herald she received a shipment of 800 chicks, all dead on arrival.
"The Postal Service very much regrets these incidents," said Frum of USPS.
But hatchery records indicate the Maine incidents were outliers.
"We can assure you that this is an isolated incident," Bird Shippers of America, a group representing about 50 hatchery members nationwide, said in a statement Monday.
Murray McMurray Hatchery, Watkins said, shipped more than 2,000 packages last week, and said about 94% of them arrived on time.
John Metzer, owner of Metzer Farms Hatchery in Gonzales, Calif., said 85% to 90% of his birds still arrive within two days.
Metzer said although the Maine incidents are tragic, he is not too concerned because there were only a few large shipment errors in one state rather than many smaller delays nationwide.
Hatcheries are not the only ones relying on the mail. People in rural communities rely on USPS to receive items such as paychecks and medications.
According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, more than one-third of people receiving medications by mail said their insurance requires them to do so. The Department of Veterans Affairs reports veterans receive 80% of their prescriptions through the mail.
An Axios-Ipsos poll released Aug. 18 showed 5% of Americans experienced a delay or non-delivery of medication the previous week.
And according to an ACI Worldwide report, 18% of Americans still pay bills and receive paychecks by mail.
Experts say postal challenges — especially in rural communities — are nothing new.
According to the Postal Service's own data, rural post offices have struggled for decades with staffing shortages, high turnover and workforce cuts.