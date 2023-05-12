sm u.s. supreme court 4.jpg

U.S. Supreme Court.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Pork producers knew overturning California’s Proposition 12 wouldn’t be easy, but that doesn’t take the sting out of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision rejecting their case.

Passed by California voters in 2018, Prop 12 bans the sale of uncooked pork — as well as eggs and veal — from animals raised elsewhere if their living conditions don’t meet California’s standards.

U.S. Supreme Court

Front row, left to right, are Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Associate Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Elena Kagan. Back row, left to right, and Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Tags

