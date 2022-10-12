The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging California’s Proposition 12, which bans the sale of uncooked pork from animals raised elsewhere in living conditions that don’t meet the state's confinement standards.
The National Pork Producers and American Farm Bureau Federation sued California on the grounds Prop 12 violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause, which says only Congress has the power to regulate trade among the states.
The plaintiffs argue the measure compels out-of-state producers to change their operations to meet California’s standards, impermissibly regulating conduct outside the state’s borders.
Attorney Timothy Bishop, representing pork producers, argued Prop 12 violates the commerce clause because it’s an "extraterritorial" regulation that conditions pork sales on adopting California’s production standards for no valid safety reason.
“If Proposition 12 is lawful, New York can say that pigs have to have 26 feet of space and send inspectors into farms to police compliance as California does," he said. "Oregon can condition imports on workers being paid the minimum wage, and Texas can condition sales on the producer employing only lawful U.S. residents. And at that point, we have truly abandoned the framers’ idea of a national market.”
Bishop acknowledged that a state can ban a product for good reason, and it could ban pork.
“What it can’t do is condition sales in the state on a business in another state adopting particular methods of production. That tramples on the other states’ rights,” he said.
Justice Sonya Sotomayor, however, said no one is forcing producers to sell pork in California, and they can sell to any other state.
Nationwide, 13,500 pigs are slaughtered each day that comply or almost comply with Prop 12, but California needs 65,000 pigs a day to satisfy demand, Bishop said.
Justice Sotomayor asked what the line is to say Prop 12 is impermissible control by California when the state is giving producers a choice of whether to sell there.
Based on Supreme Court cases, Prop 12 violates the commerce clause to condition in-state sales on out-of-state producers operating a particular way, and there were good reasons to adopt the commerce clause in the first place, Bishop said.
Those are “to avoid balkanization, to avoid California imposing it’s philosophical views in other states … and to avoid trampling on the sovereign prerogative of other states. And a rule like this does all of those,” he said.
Bishop also argued Prop 12 doesn’t pass the so-called Pike balancing test because it burdens interstate commerce for no local benefit.
Pike refers to a 1970 ruling in which the Supreme Court said a state regulation can’t be upheld if the burden on interstate commerce is clearly excessive in relation to the presumed local benefits. The presumed benefits in this case are public health and safety.
But the California Department of Food and Agriculture concluded the Prop 12 confinement standards aren’t based on peer-reviewed scientific literature or accepted as standards within the scientific community to reduce human foodborne illness, promote worker safety, aid the environment or other human and safety concerns, Bishop said.
When they realized that that was a litigation issue and they tried to “claw some of it back,” the best they could come up with was it was reasonable to adopt the law as a precautionary measure to address any potential threat, he said.
“That is not enough under Pike or our extraterritorial test to justify a law that has massive effects on interstate commerce,” he said.
Justice Elena Kagan asked what his position would be on just the Pike issue.
“That Prop 12 has a very significant effect on interstate commerce,” Bishop said.
Most farmers won’t have any choice but to adopt this form of raising hogs because farmers don’t know where the meat from the offspring of their sows is going until much later, he said.
On the other side of that balance test, pork producers believe California has given up any claim to a genuine safety rationale, he said.
Justice Kagan asked if he was saying California has no distinctly moral interest.
“It has a moral interest that it can satisfy in-state,” but it can’t condition sales on what is done elsewhere, Bishop said.
But California can do other things, such as labeling, he said. That would allow California consumers to choose whether to buy it, he said.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked if there would be a problem under Pike if instead of banning sales based on morality, California allowed the sales but required the pork to be labeled.
“Labeling is fine. It happens all the time … you walk into the market, organic is labeled,” Bishop said.
Justice Jackson asked if courts should analyze whether a benefit could be achieved in a less burdensome way.
“There is a less burdensome factor in Pike itself … by asking the question whether the state’s goals could be promoted with a lesser impact on commerce,” he said.
There is a sort of least-restrictive means type element to the Pike test, but morality should not be a part of that, he said.
Morals can’t count in the Pike balance because if they could, the common national marketplace would fall apart.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.