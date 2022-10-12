sm u.s. supreme court 4.jpg

U.S. Supreme Court.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging California’s Proposition 12, which bans the sale of uncooked pork from animals raised elsewhere in living conditions that don’t meet the state's confinement standards.

The National Pork Producers and American Farm Bureau Federation sued California on the grounds Prop 12 violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause, which says only Congress has the power to regulate trade among the states.

