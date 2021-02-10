U.S. pork exports in 2020 shattered records on strong Chinese demand, while beef exports waned on lost foodservice demand in major markets.
Pork exports climbed 11% year over year in both volume and value to nearly 3 million metric tons and $7.71 billion, the U.S. Meat Export Federation reported this week.
“Obviously the surge in demand from China, especially in the first half of 2020, was a driving force behind the record performance for U.S. pork exports," Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, said in a press release accompanying the trade data.
Pork shipments to China and Hong Kong were up 56% year over year to 1.04 million metric tons and up 63% in value to $2.37 billion.
But China was not the only success story in 2020, as exports achieved growth in a broad range of markets, Halstrom said.
“Diversifying export markets is a top priority for USMEF and the U.S. industry, and that strategy paid dividends — especially in the fourth quarter, when exports to China and Hong Kong were down 9% from 2019 but shipments to the rest of the world nearly offset that slowdown," he said.
Pork exports to Japan were up 5% in volume to 386,700 metric tons and 6% in value, to $1.63 billion. Pork exports also saw strong gains in Central America, Chile, the Philippines and the Caribbean.
Pork exports to Mexico were down 3% in volume to 688,253 metric tons and 10% in value to $1.15 billion but showed a rebound late in the year. December exports to Mexico were up 8% in volume to 71,426 metric tons, marking the third consecutive month of growth.
Beef exports did not fare as well as pork but trended higher late in the year with strong retail and holiday demand.
Beef exports dipped 5% lower in both volume and value to 1.25 million metric tons and $7.65 billion. Fourth-quarter exports, however, were up 4.5% in volume.
“Demand for U.S. beef exports proved resilient in most Asian markets, though with substantial shifts from foodservice to retail in some locations. The limited labor situation challenged exports of certain items, especially variety meats, although December beef variety meats were the largest since March,” USMEF reported.
Exports to leading market Japan slipped 2% to 306,140 metric tons with value holding at $1.94 billion. But U.S. beef was able to regain market share, climbing from 41% in 2019 to 44% due to the duty reductions in the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.
The South Korean market held up relatively well, but exports were down 4% in volume from the 2019 record to 246,231 metric tons and down 6% in value to $1.72 billion.
Beef exports quadrupled to China to a record 42,813 metric tons valued at $310.2 million, as the industry capitalized on the U.S. China Phase 1 agreement.
Beef exports to Taiwan set a new record in volume but were down 3% in value. Exports to Mexico were down 18% in volume and 23% in value but rebounded and were up 25% in volume in December.
Beef exports to Canada were up 8% in volume and 11% in value following declines in 2019, and exports to Africa were up 33% in volume and 18% in value.
U.S. lamb exports climbed 27% in volume to a record 20,045 metric tons but fell 9% in value to $23.8 million.