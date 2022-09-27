A new poll of U.S. voters shows overwhelming support for legislation to reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef.
The poll by Morning Consultant — commissioned by the Coalition for a Prosperous America and partially financed by the ranchers organization R-CALF USA — found 86% of U.S. voters support the American Beef Labeling Act.
The bill would reinstate country-of-origin labeling for all beef products sold in the U.S. and has been introduced in the House and Senate.
While mandatory COOL is in place for imports of several other food products, such as chicken, seafood and nuts, Congress repealed the requirement for beef and pork in 2015.
That repeal was the result of four rulings by the World Trade Organization that mandatory COOL discriminated against imports of cattle and hogs from Canada and cattle from Mexico that were subsequently processed into beef and pork.
The WTO authorized Canada and Mexico to impose more than $1 billion in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.
But the U.S. has been working to reform the WTO. Congress has also signaled it would no longer allow the WTO to prevent it from supporting domestic supply chains when it denied a tax credit for electric vehicles not assembled in the U.S., said Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO.
“This new approach paves the way for MCOOL as it too will help support the domestic live cattle supply chain,” he said.
R-CALF has pushed to reinstate mandatory COOL for beef to allow U.S. produced beef to compete with undifferentiated imports.
Consumers are being deceived in two ways, according Bullard. First, foreign beef bears a U.S. inspection sticker, which obviously leads consumers to believe it must be a domestic product, he said.
“The second way consumers are deceived is more blatant. Current law allows foreign beef to be labeled as ‘Product of USA’ even it is only cut up or repackaged here in the United States,” he said.
For the past eight years, R-CALF has been telling Congress it made a terrible mistake in repealing mandatory COOL and the vast majority of Americans want it reinstated, he said.
“But we didn’t have proof of our assertion until now,” he said.
The poll shows reinstating mandatory COOL has extremely strong support among all parties, he said.
Poll shows it is supported by 90% of Republicans, 86% of Democrats and 83% of independent voters.
“MCOOL is also supported by an overwhelming number of voters all across the United States,” he said.
The poll found it is supported by 82% of Northeast voters, 90% of Midwest voters, 87% of voters in the South and 84% of voters in the West.
“Unsurprisingly, the pole results show that 90% of voters are concerned that foreign beef importers can legally put a ‘Product of USA’ sticker on a package containing beef that was born raised and harvested outside the United States,” he said.
Those who oppose MCOOL, primarily the largest beef packers and trade associations under packers’ control, claim that even if consumers want origin labels they really don’t care where beef is produced, he said.
“But the poll shows that’s not true, as a super majority of voters — 77% of them — believe it’s important that the beef they purchase was born, raised and harvested right here in the United States,” he said.
The poll results are available at https://prosperousamerica.com .
