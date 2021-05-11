The Public Lands Council is requesting grant proposals on subjects related to the public lands ranching industry, economic viability, natural resource stewardship and other related issues.
Each year, PLC offers grants for research and applied projects that address a specific need related to public lands ranching, said Kaitlynn Glover, PLC executive director.
“Subjects may vary from year to year as the PLC board of directors sets priorities based on existing and emerging needs of the industry and our communities,” she said.
“The amount of funding varies year to year, but the core of the projects is the same: to develop a body of research, communication and other work that will benefit western lands and resources — and the ranchers who are the primary stewards,” she said.
Previous projects included sage grouse research, work related to healthy riparian areas, policy communications and more, she said.
This year, the board of directors identified the following issues for applicants to consider:
Carbon storage: What impacts do invasive annual grasses like cheatgrass and ventenata have on the carbon storage potential of an ecosystem?
How does livestock grazing (cattle or sheep) interact with carbon storage, organic matter volume and other environmental and climatic metrics on public lands?
What is the best way to measure carbon storage potential on federal public lands, including grazing allotments, that account for impacts from other multiple uses?
Livestock and wildlife: Are there demonstrable interactions between public lands grazing, and wildlife habitat and/or migration patterns?
Multiple use: Material/producer tool creation for education, awareness, improvement of resolving multiple use conflicts on grazing allotments.
Wildfire: How can grazing be applied to decrease the risk of catastrophic wildfire or decrease the intensity of wildfire?
How does grazing affect carbon emissions/particulate matter dispersal during a catastrophic wildfire?
How can livestock be used as a tool to improve post-fire land-management outcomes?
Projects that address other industry-related needs may be considered by the board on a case-by-case basis.
The grant awards are intended to support projects from September 2021 through September 2022. The full request for proposals, application and further instruction are available at: https://publiclandscouncil.org/public-lands-endowment-trust/
Applications and supporting documents must be submitted no later than July 16.