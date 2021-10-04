The Public Lands Council honored two individuals for their exceptional dedication to the cattle industry and partnership with public lands ranchers during its annual meeting last week.
Colorado rancher Robbie LeValley was selected as the 2021 PLC President’s Award winner. Idaho rancher and longtime Bureau of Land Management leader John Ruhs was awarded the 2021 Friends of PLC award.
LeValley, a fourth-generation rancher in Delta County, Colo., was honored for her significant contributions to the public lands ranching community.
“Robbie’s skill as a rancher is matched only by her sincere love for the land, and for this way of life,” Niels Hansen, PLC president, said in a press release.
“She has worked to help her neighbors and support her community by improving and protecting habitat for the Gunnison Sage Grouse. Robbie’s efforts to revitalize the land through managed grazing exemplifies a science-driven approach to stewardship,” he said.
In addition to her conservation work and cow-calf operation, LeValley has carved out a niche in her community by marketing direct to consumers as part-owner of a local processing plant.
“Robbie’s pursuit of a more environmentally, economically and socially sustainable future for her operation is remarkable. She is a credit to the industry, and I am honored to present her with this award,” he said.
Ruhs formerly served as BLM acting deputy director, assistant director of fire and aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center and a state director for both Nevada and Idaho.
“It’s difficult to imagine where western ranchers would be today without the influence of John Ruhs. John has been a tireless champion for public lands ranchers,” said Mark Roeber, PLC vice president.
“In numerous leadership positions with the BLM, John came to the table with unparalleled knowledge of the issues, a clear-eyed view of the challenges ahead, and a keen read on people,” he said.
“His dedication to responsible land management and the principle of multiple use contributed greatly to the partnership that PLC and the BLM enjoy today. John is a true friend to our industry, and I thank him."
