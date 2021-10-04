The Public Lands Council has awarded more than $450,000 in grants to support research and educational programs that strengthen the future of public lands livestock production.
The grant recipients for 2022 are the Western Resources Legal Center, Idaho Cattle Association, Oregon State University, Foundation for Ranch Management, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and University of Nevada-Reno.
“Part of PLC’s mission is supporting external programs that enhance the current work of public lands ranchers and ensure a strong, viable future for our industry,” Niels Hansen, PLC president, said in a press release.
The projects will bolster PLC’s ability to advocate for grazing as a necessary component of conservation and federal lands management, he said.
Western Resources Legal Center will receive a grant to expand its program that educates attorneys on natural resource law and public lands advocacy.
“Our relationship with PLC allows our program to fulfill our mission of teaching law students legal skills and knowledge of natural resources and environmental laws,” said Caroline Lobdell, WLRC executive director.
WRLC advocates on behalf of grazing, public lands ranching and natural resources industries, she said.
The Idaho Cattle Association will receive a grant to continue a research project with the University of Idaho Rangeland Center on the impact cattle grazing has on sage grouse.
“This research will provide tangible evidence to guide livestock production across the West,” said Karen Launchbaugh, director of the Rangeland Center.
“The Idaho Cattle Association has supported the economic viability and continual environmental improvement of ranchers for more than a century,” said Karen Williams, ICA natural resources policy director.
Many of ICA’s priorities overlap with the mission of PLC, and ICA looks forward to building further on that partnership, she said.
Oregon State University will receive a grant to conduct research and extension education programs on fine fuels management in the Northern Great Basin.
“This funding will make a meaningful difference in our work to better understand and educate people on western rangeland fuel management,” said Sergio Arispe, associate professor of animal and rangeland science.
The Foundation for Ranch Management will receive a grant for creating and distributing a booklet on Western ranching to urban residents newly arrived in rural communities.
“Too often, urban Americans make decisions about ranching and public lands management without understanding the history, culture and present-day impact of these communities,” said Dan Leahy, the foundation’s president.
Oregon Cattlemen’s Association will receive a grant to continue its work on establishing a common monitoring system for riparian areas across federal agencies.
“The allotment monitoring that is done on federal lands underpins many of the policies that impact livestock ranchers. Uniformity in that monitoring is key to making sound, workable decisions,” said Larry Larson, a retired professor of range ecology.
The University of Nevada-Reno will receive a grant to develop an outreach strategy related to a PLC-funded study on dormant season grazing.
“This grant from the Public Lands Council will allow us to expand our outreach efforts and bring the latest sound science on rangeland ecology and management to a broader audience,” said Barry Perryman, the university’s chairman of agriculture, veterinary and rangeland sciences.