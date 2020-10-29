Impossible Foods, one of America's fastest-growing brands, is expanding its retail footprint and developing new plant-based food alternatives.
Known for its Impossible Burger, the company, which employs 150 scientists and engineers, plans to double its research and development team within the next year.
The research goal is to create plant-based alternatives to cow's milk, "crackable" eggs, seafood, chicken and more.
"Our work on milk is well underway," said Keely Sulprizio, spokeswoman for Impossible Foods. She declined to give an anticipated milk market date or reveal ingredients.
Despite COVID-19, Impossible Foods isn't slowing down.
In March, Impossible Burgers were sold in fewer than 150 grocery stores. Seven months later, the company's products are in more than 15,000 retail stores.
The company's vision is to oust animal agriculture.
"Animal agriculture is finally being recognized for what it is: a destructive and unnecessary technology," Patrick Brown, founder of Impossible Foods, said in a statement.
Brown left his in Stanford biochemistry laboratory to start the company in 2011.
Sulprizio, the spokeswoman, told the Capital Press the newly hired scientists will help "advance the company's mission of eliminating animals in the food system."
Sulprizio said the company is trying to dismantle one livestock market at a time, starting with "worst first:" beef, then pork, which the company considers damaging to the environment.
But Alex Frederick, senior analyst at PitchBook, a capital market company, said animal-derived meat isn't going away anytime soon.
"That's definitely their plan, to convert meat-eaters. But it's too early to predict a threat to meat," said Frederick.
He said the global population continues growing, more people are reaching middle-class living standards and a growing middle class means increased meat consumption. If anything, Frederick predicts more people will eat meat.
Even so, Frederick said he anticipates huge expansion in the "alt-food" space, including bioengineered foods, novel ingredients and plant-based foods.
According to PitchBook data, the alt-food market has exploded the past few years.
Globally, there are about 130 cultivated food and related infrastructure companies and about 280 companies making plant-based meat, dairy, seafood and other products.
Some companies are creating lab-based meat, produced by in-vitro cell cultures of animal cells instead of from harvested animals, but surveys show consumers prefer the idea of plant-based meats.
Frederick of PitchBook said investors are getting excited. In 2018, investors backed alt-food companies with $250 million, in 2019 with $538 million — and in 2020 with $900 million.
Since its inception, Impossible Foods alone has raised more than $1.5 billion.
But big money doesn't necessarily mean big profits. A privately held company, Impossible Foods does not have to disclose its finances. But outsiders speculate about the company's bottom line. Frederick, the analyst, said he suspects the company is still in its investment stage with a few years to go before it makes more than it spends.
"I think they're moving toward profitability, but I don't think they're there yet," he said.
Frederick said he predicts continued growth in alt-food.