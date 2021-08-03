People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling for an investigation into the use of fireworks during a July 24 event at the Pioneer Days Rodeo in Oakley, Idaho, a rural community southeast of Burley near the Utah border.
A video of the wild cow riding event shows fireworks, including what appear to be Roman candles, being fired within the arena. Some appear to be hitting cows and participants in a chaotic scene of frightened animals and cowboys trying to control the cows.
PETA said blasting Roman candles inside the arena caused terrified cows to run frantically in circles as flaming projectiles hit them. The organization sent a letter to Cassia County Prosecuting Attorney McCord Larsen and Sheriff George Warrell calling on them to investigate.
“Horrific footage documents that cows frantically flailed and ran in circles as they desperately tried to evade countless flaming projectiles, many of which appeared to be aimed directly at them. Some even bounced off their heads and bodies,” PETA said in the letter.
The letter also said rodeo board member Cache Taylor stated in a media interview that the fireworks have been a regular part of the show for years “with the intent to make the cows more wild.”
In the interview with KTVB of Boise, Taylor said fireworks have been used outside the arena in past years to highlight the show and make it more exciting. The fireworks can make the cows harder to catch and harder to saddle, he said.
But it was never to the extent of this year’s event, and those using the fireworks were not a part of the group that puts on the rodeo, he said.
Taylor did not immediately return a request for comment from Capital Press on Tuesday.
PETA said it wants criminal cruelty-to-animals charges filed against those responsible and a ban on the rodeo’s use of pyrotechnics around the cows.
“Rodeos are traumatic and dangerous enough for animals even without the use of fireworks to whip the animals into a frenzy for the enjoyment of the crowd,” Stephanie Bell, PETA senior director of cruelty casework, said in a press release.
When asked for comment, Cassia County Prosecuting Attorney Larsen said, “I don’t comment on any ongoing cases.”
County Sheriff Warrell did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.