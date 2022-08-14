Beef cattle

A new paper proposes taking cattle off some publicly owned land and putting wolves and beavers on it.

Some 110,000 square miles of federal land in the West should be closed to cattle and restocked with wolves and beavers, according to a paper by Oregon State University scientists and others.

Appearing Aug. 9 in the journal BioScience, the paper identifies 11 blocks of federal land spread over 11 states for a "Western rewilding network."

