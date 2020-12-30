The COVID-19 pandemic more than doubled the need for food assistance in the Pacific Northwest just as Beef Counts marked its 10th anniversary, organizers say.
The industry-led program raises money to provide beef to families in need.
In recent years, the number of food-insecure people in the state has been about 800,000, said KayDee Gilkey, director of industry relations at the Washington Beef Commission. That number is now 2.2 million.
"The awareness is higher," Gilkey said. "The need became even more apparent. None of our food distribution events got canceled."
Beef Counts events, at which ranchers and other volunteers gave beef to families in need, saw more participation, she said.
During the pandemic, volunteers and the National Guard have distributed food at drive-thru-only events. People receiving the food never got out of their cars.
Beef Counts normally distributes about 1,000 roasts in December, Gilkey said. This December, the program distributed 2,000 roasts at four events.
Another 1,000 roasts are slated for future distribution, Gilkey said.
Since March, the beef industry has raised $80,000, she said. The money goes to hunger-relief agency partners such as Second Harvest, Food Lifeline and Northwest Harvest.
Those partners purchase beef at cost from Agri Beef Co., or Agri Beef's Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish.
Beef Counts crossed the $1 million milestone earlier this year and has distributed more than 2.5 million servings of beef in the 10 years it has existed. Gilkey estimates the program could reach 3 million servings within a year and a half.
The beef industry remains committed to Beef Counts, she said.
"As long as there's a need, I would foresee us doing this program," Gilkey said. "Sadly, I think the need is going to be there."