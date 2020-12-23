Hay markets in 2021 will depend on a lot of moving parts, including hay supplies, milk production, alternative feed, corn supplies, trade and drought.
In the past, analysts have had a good handle on projected hay production. But with the disruptions of the pandemic, there’s not enough good data available to forecast next year’s crop, said Reed Findlay, extension educator for Bannock and Bingham counties.
USDA’s preliminary estimates for 2020 show all hay production down 1% nationwide and up 2% in Idaho. Alfalfa hay production in 2020 is estimated down 1% nationwide and up 4% in Idaho. But the production estimates don’t appear to be accurate, he said during the University of Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar.
USDA’s May hay stocks were up 37% in the U.S. and 23% in Idaho year over year.
“So we had quite a bit of hay to kind of feed through, but we do feel like we fed through quite a bit of that,” he said.
The U.S. all hay supply is projected to be steady in 2021, he said.
Hay demand in 2021 is estimated a little higher with supplies close to last year, and disappearance is expected to be down just a little bit, he said.
As for exports, The Hoyt Report shows West Cost alfalfa exports were up 6% year to date through September. Those exports to China were up 53%, with tariffs and the trade war appearing to take a bit of a back seat during COVID-19, he said.
Export demand is expected to be level in 2021, he said.
Here at home, alfalfa hay prices move with corn prices, and the U.S. corn supply has been steady since 2016. That puts a little downward pressure on the price. Corn ending stocks are still rather large with a little bump going into next year, which will probably hold corn prices down, he said.
Alfalfa prices also move with milk prices, and Idaho’s dairy herd is still expanding. But dairymen are using less alfalfa to try to keep costs down. This is the first time Idaho has been below feeding 7 tons of alfalfa per cow per year, he said.
Pasture and range condition could also affect hay demand. Conditions aren’t good, and cattle on pasture might need hay. Dry weather and drought in the western half of the U.S. might be a little severe this year due to La Nina conditions, he said.
“There may be some hay hoarding going on – which, in some respects, tends to stabilize demand,” he said.
The price of Idaho’s supreme alfalfa hay in 2020 has been tracking a little lower than 2019. But it’s close to $180 a ton, which is pretty decent, and it’s been stable June into early December. Fair quality hay is a little above $125 a ton, he said.
Looking ahead, the hay production outlook in 2021 is unknown. But stocks on hand are steady, domestic demand is improving and export demand is steady. Idaho’s dairy industry is growing, but substitute feed stocks are high and prices are low, he said.