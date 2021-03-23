Increased time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic boosted meat and poultry grocery sales 19% in 2020, according to analysis released this week by the Food Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.
The "Power of Meat" report found 3 out of every 4 Americans agree meat belongs in healthy, balanced diets, and 94% said they buy meat because it provides high-quality protein.
“Americans feel better than ever about choosing meat as part of healthy, balanced diets,’ Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, said in a press release.
“With COVID-19 deepening demand for convenient, affordable food that tastes good and matches Americans’ values, meat fits the bill,” she said.
Nearly all U.S. households, 98.4%, purchased meat in 2020 and 43% of Americans now buy more meat than before the pandemic, according to Information Resources Inc.
The proportion of meals prepared at home peaked at 89% in April 2020 and remained at 84% in December, considerably above pre-pandemic levels and particularly impacting Millennials who were previously most likely to eat out.
Millennial meat purchases increased 53% in 2020, and Gen Z meat purchases increased 43%, according to the report.
The number of meat shoppers who purchased groceries online grew 40% in 2020, and 59% of online purchasers expect to continue purchasing about the same amount online in 2021 — suggesting food shopping habits may have changed permanently.
U.S. consumers are also embracing new cooking methods. For example, ownership of air fryers increased 24% in 2020. They are also turning to digital sources for recipes and promotions. YouTube usage for recipes increased 50%, and consulting digital grocery circulars increased 33%.
“Shoppers are cooking more at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their confidence in cooking and preparing meat has increased,” said Rick Stein, vice president of Fresh Foods for the Food Industry Association.
“Further analysis also shows convenient meal solutions are key and that food retailers have opportunities to provide more choices, along with more information and education on consumer priorities like nutrition and meal preparation — building up what we call consumers’ Meat IQ,” he said.
The study was conducted by 210 Analytics.