The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a historic shift in the U.S. to eating at home, which impacted various sectors of the animal protein industry differently.
With an expected slow recovery in some segments of foodservice, some in the industry will have to realign their marketing plans, return to value-added processes or reduce costs and supply until foodservice normalizes, according to a new report by CoBank.
Foodservice sales declined by more than half in April year over year. They improved in the summer to a decline of 15%, but they were down 22% in December, Will Sawyer, lead animal protein economist with CoBank, told Capital Press.
Those slower sales are really concerning, he said.
Full-service restaurant sales were down 36% year over year in November and 35% to 40% in December, he said.
“Full-service is quite weak, and that’s where we’re seeing the closures as well,” he said.
The National Restaurant Association estimates 110,000 restaurants closed in 2020, and that number will probably increase in the first quarter of 2021 and into the summer, he said.
CoBank expects it’ll be the back side of 2022 before foodservice gets to pre-pandemic levels, but there is some good news on that front, he said.
“We don’t see COVID going away in its entirety, he said.
But large chain restaurants are saying if restaurants survived and have capital, they’ll be able to expand more easily than before the pandemic because of lower real estate costs, he said.
“What’s great is that food demand has remained really strong,” he said.
In addition, consumers still want convenience. They didn’t become great cooks during the pandemic, so they still want value-added products and take-out, he said.
But the pandemic resulted in fewer value-added and convenience products, such as boneless hams. Many of those products still demand a human hand, and absenteeism is a significant issue in meat plants, he said.
The lack of those products has impacted the profitability of processors, especially in the pork sector. Processors will have to bring those products back for their customers and to boost their bottom line, and they’ll need to invest in automated equipment, he said.
Other processors, especially in the beef industry, will have to shift their focus to selling high-dollar cuts to outlets that survived, he said.
“COVID-19 probably impacted how much of that high-dollar premium steak was consumed in the home instead of in restaurants,” he said.
Processors will have to realign to fit those retail channels where sales are going well. They’ll have to realign customer relationships to know what those outlets are looking for, he said.
Beef and pork processors have flexibility because major packers sell to a variety of retail, foodservice and export customers. In the poultry sector, however, many processors focus on either retail or foodservice. The pandemic made for a challenging year for those focused on foodservice, he said.
Those companies will need to continue their focus on cutting costs and reducing supply until foodservice demand returns, which might be a year or two. Or they might shift their business models for the long term, he said.
Some of the current issues are species-specific, and others are across the entire industry, he said.