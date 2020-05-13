Cattle producers from pasture to feedlot are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is backing up the natural flow of the market.
“Every day is something different, besides the price,” Cevin Jones, owner of Intermountain Beef feedlot in Eden, Idaho, said.
His price for fed cattle going to processing plants has been $100 to $105 a hundredweight since COVID-19 started taking its toll on meatpacking plants. With breakeven about $115 to $120, he’s been losing money on every head. Last week, the price went to $115, but he’s still taking a loss on some of his cattle.
Processing plants are backed up three or four weeks, he said.
“I don’t see that changing very quickly going through the rest of the summer,” he said.
He’s not buying cattle and hasn’t placed any in the feedlot for about 30 days, other than what was already scheduled. Cattle ready for the feedlot are going back on grass or being put on maintenance diets, he said.
“It’s definitely not business as usual, that is a fact,” he said.
“Feedlots have dramatically stopped buying cattle. Nobody knows how fast the plants can get back up to some kind of capacity,” he said.
Under the best-case scenario, it’ll be four or five months, he said.
“And I’m not sure we’re going to see a best-case scenario,” he said.
Processing capacity is probably at 65% to 70% industrywide, but some plants are running at 30%, he said.
The pandemic is also causing feed-related issues. With most of the ethanol plants shut down, prices for distiller’s dried grains went through the roof — if you could even get them. The slowdown at food processing plants is also limiting byproduct feeds such as potatoes. Both issues have forced him to change rations, he said.
He’s also concerned about his workers' health and safety. And he’s telling truck drivers who come onto the feedlot to stay in their truck. There hasn’t been a positive case yet on his operation, but it’s just a matter of time the way things are looking, he said.
The pandemic has affected his operation in ways he hadn’t thought about before it hit, he said.
Filer, Idaho, cattle producer Jared Brackett said the pandemic hasn’t affected him too much, yet.
He runs a cow-calf operation and retains ownership of his cattle through finishing, paying custom feedlots in Oregon to feed his cattle until they’re ready for slaughter.
He sells finished cattle to branded premium programs and is also part of a cooperative. He sold some cattle this spring at lower-than-normal prices due to the backup in processing, and has about 40 head that were ready to go a week ago.
“I’m in pretty good shape, but some have hundreds of thousands on feed ready to go,” he said.
He’s also expanded the number of cattle he sells as locker beef and is seeing good demand.
“It’s a drop in the bucket, but it’s very substantial to me,” he said.
While the impact to his operation has been minimal, he’s concerned about what’s ahead. Other cattle producers are already feeling the pain, and more could if processing keeps backing up, he said.