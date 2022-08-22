Rex Hoagland brings 41 years of cattle and beef industry experience to his new role as the Owyhee Cattlemen’s Association board president.
During that time span, ranching practices became more sustainable, carcass weights increased, and processors’ efficiency and sanitary practices improved greatly, he said.
“I don’t want to see our way of life go away,” Hoagland said. “It’s an old way of life that, without it, people don’t eat.”
Members of the Marsing, Idaho-based association are passionate about raising high-quality animals and have done well at sticking together to support their industry and way of life, he said. They manage herds based on what the land can support.
Hoagland will be the association's president for one year. Other board members include Jake Steiner of Oreana, vice president; and Oscar Evans of Homedale, past president.
Many association members now have years of experience with ranching practices that help sustain rangeland resources for the long term. Hoagland sees an opportunity to show land management agencies the value of those practices. Agency managers could use that information in making management decisions.
He said he supports “the ability to use abundant grass more.” For example, extending the time on some public-land grazing sites during this year’s unusually wet spring could have reduced fire fuel loads in addition to benefiting cattle.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in recent years has provided more opportunity for targeted grazing, which aims to reduce fuel loads. Hoagland said this could be expanded by BLM and other agencies.
The approximately 100-member association historically advocates for adequate grazing rights and affordable fees on public land. It supports keeping rights and leases with a ranch when it's sold.
While oversight of government grazing leases is beneficial, “we need to allow the ranchers to manage their allotments to the best of their abilities,” said Hoagland.
He said the association and others in the industry are exploring an idea to tie fees and grazing density to the quality of a year’s grass crop and the efficiency at which cattle gain weight. A challenge involves weighing animals over time as they move among jurisdictions.
Hoagland is director of cattle procurement for CS Packers, a large beef-processing plant in Kuna. He manages his family’s Walking Plow Ranch, which runs 80 head of mother cows in the Guffy area of Owyhee County.
He and his wife, Karen, and son J.D. last spring acquired a Homedale business they renamed Hoagland Meat. It provides custom kill and processing services, and sells prime and choice cuts at retail. Products of the USDA-inspected business can cross state lines.
Hoagland Meat’s good early start reflects strong demand for high-quality beef sourced locally, Rex Hoagland said.
He is optimistic about cattle prices over the next three to four years, barring another COVID-19-like disruption or major plant closure. Factors include supply-reducing high input costs and construction of more processing plants.
