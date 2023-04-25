Cattle on the Malheur National Forest (copy)

Cattle graze in an Oregon national forest. 

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Although foresters and farmers often work in harmony, Peter Schreder, an Oregon State University professor and extension agent in Wallowa County, said he sees room for more overlap between them.

sm peter schreder.jpg

Peter Schreder

"I just think we haven't considered on a larger scale the relationship between livestock management and forest management," said Schreder. "How can we manage forests and livestock together to benefit both? There is room for more integration."

