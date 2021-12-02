LA GRANDE, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying whoever poisoned eight wolves earlier this year in Union County.
Among the dead were all five members of the Catherine wolf pack.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife initially notified troopers on Feb. 9 about a possibly dead collared wolf near Mount Harris, about 20 miles northeast of La Grande.
Officers discovered five dead wolves — three males and two females — that made up the entire pack.
A dead magpie was also found near the wolves. They were sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service forensic laboratory in Ashland, Ore., to determine the cause of death.
On March 11, ODFW received a mortality signal from a wolf collar in the same area. This time, troopers found a dead female wolf that had dispersed from the nearby Keating pack, along with a second dead magpie and dead skunk.
Those animals were also sent to the forensics laboratory for testing. Lab results confirmed the presence of a poison in the wolves.
OSP did not disclose what evidence or which poison was found, citing the ongoing investigation.
Over the next several months, two more wolves also turned up dead in Union County. The first was an adult male from the Five Points pack that was found in April west of Elgin, Ore. The second was a young female from the Clark Creek pack discovered in July.
In both cases, the cause of death was not readily apparent. Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of poison in each wolf.
Based on the type of poison and the locations, the death of the young female wolf may be related to the earlier six poisonings, according to OSP.
ODFW spokeswoman Michelle Dennehy said the poisonings are "terrible news," and the agency hopes someone from the public will come forward with information to help solve the case.
"The poisoning of an entire pack is significant," she said. "We'll have a clearer picture on how that affects the overall (wolf) population after we complete our winter surveys this year."
Environmental groups including Oregon Wild, Defenders of Wildlife, Cascadia Wildlands, WildEarth Guardians, Northeast Oregon Ecosystems and the Humane Society of the U.S., are offering $26,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the culprit.
Danielle Moser, wildlife program coordinator for Oregon Wild, said that while the majority of Oregonians are disgusted by poachers and those who kill wildlife indiscriminately, "there remains a consistent culture of poaching in Oregon."
"This culture is emboldened by politicians and interest groups that demonize imperiled wildlife like wolves and then turn the other way when laws are broken," Moser said. "When people are told that native wildlife should be resented and feared, it's no wonder they take matters into their own hands in the incredibly ugly fashion that we see here."
There were 173 known wolves in Oregon at the end of 2020. In addition to the eight poisonings, another wolf was poached in September in the Skull Creek drainage of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Eastern Oregon.
ODFW also culled six wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack over the summer in Baker County. The wolves had repeatedly attacked livestock.
Management of wolves has remained a sore subject for ranchers working to protect their herds.
Rodger Huffman, a Union County rancher and member of the Oregon Cattlemen's Association wolf committee, said that while producers have long been been frustrated by ODFW's policies related to wolf-livestock depredations, "Unlawful activity is not something OCA is ever going to encourage."
Huffman also cautioned against assuming ranchers are responsible for the poisonings.
"I would not jump to the conclusion that a livestock producer did this," he said.
Anyone with information about the poisonings is asked to contact OSP through the Turn-In Poachers Hotline at 1-800-452-7888, or email TIP@state.or.us referencing case number SP21-033033.