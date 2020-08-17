The North American Meat Institute has signed a two-year alliance with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to help protect meatpacking and processing plant workers against COVID-19.
The collaboration is directed at providing the Meat Institute’s members — who process the vast majority of U.S. meat and poultry — their workers and other stakeholders with information, guidance and access to training to reduce and prevent exposure to COVID-19 in meatpacking and processing facilities.
“Through this alliance, we look forward to working with OSHA to continue our work to protect the health and safety of the men and women who work in meat and poultry facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and thereafter,” Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute president and CEO, said in a press release.
DOJ Principal Deputy Assistant for OSHA, Loren Sweatt, said the security of the U.S. food supply relies on meat processing facilities to operate with a healthy workforce.
“Together, OSHA and the North American Meat Institute can help ensure that employees in this critical industry have the tools and information they need to protect workers from the risk of coronavirus,” she said.
During the two-year alliance, participants will develop information on recognizing coronavirus transmission risks and best practices for preventing transmission and on challenges for exposure control in facilities, according to the Meat Institute.
But the largest North American union of meatpacking workers is condemning the pact, calling it a "shameless" corporate giveaway exploiting the pandemic.
In response to a request for comment, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union provided Capital Press a written statement on the alliance.
“This deal is an outrage, and it makes it clear that the Trump administration does not care at all about protecting the brave meatpacking workers helping feed American families,” Marc Perrone, the union’s president, said.
“Throughout the pandemic, employers have continued to keep workers and the general public in the dark about illness in the plants while trying to shield themselves from any liability for the role they played in the loss of life,” he said.
“It is shocking that the Department of Labor is now giving the meat industry even more power to police itself on worker safety. This is a shameless attempt to silence worker voices and give giant corporations direct access to the federal agency that is supposed to be in charge of oversight and accountability,” he said.
Sarah Little, the Meat Institute’s vice president of communications, told Capital Press that OSHA asked the Meat Institute to join an alliance with the workers union on behalf of worker safety.
“We welcomed UFCW’s participation with open arms, and they declined. It is unfortunate that UFCW chose to decline our invitation to participate in this alliance with OSHA so that we could all work together on behalf of worker safety,” she said.
There have been at least 113 deaths among meatpacking workers represented by the union and more than 17,000 have been infected or exposed. With many meatpacking companies refusing to release internal numbers, it is likely death and infections are much higher, the union stated.