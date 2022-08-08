An organic animal-welfare rule finalized in the Obama administration, quashed by the Trump administration and resurrected in the Biden administration is back for public review.
The USDA on Aug. 5 published the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards proposed rule, updating organic standards with requirements for living conditions, care, transport and slaughter.
The Organic Trade Association said the rule represents a refinement and clarification of several organic animal-welfare provisions that were first introduced over 20 years ago.
“The Organic Trade Association has always fought for the highest animal-welfare standards in organic,” said Tom Chapmen, OTA executive director and CEO.
OTA brought suit against USDA in 2017 for rescinding the original version of the rule, which garnered widespread support from the organic industry.
“Today marks the first significant movement on organic animal welfare in years,” he said.
“We hope that it also signals a willingness on behalf of USDA to listen to the organic industry and act swiftly to implement these common-sense reforms. Organic producers and their animals have waited long enough, it’s time for USDA to act,” he said.
New standards were set to go into effect in March 2017, but were delayed by an executive order by President Donald Trump, putting implementation of all pending regulations on hold.
USDA delayed implementation again in May and November 2017 and withdrew the rule in March 2018, stating it exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and could have a negative effect on voluntary participation in the National Organic Program.
The Organic Trade Association challenged the delays in court in September 2017, amending its complaint twice and challenging the withdrawal of the rule.
In December 2020, OTA filed a motion to extend the deadlines for summary judgment briefing to permit the incoming Biden administration time to evaluate the case.
The court granted the motion, and OTA and USDA in February 2021 and again in March 2021 requested a 30-day stay as they worked on a resolution.
USDA announced in June 2021 the agency will reconsider the Trump administration’s interpretation that USDA is not authorized to regulate the practices set forth in the 2017 rule.
Conventional livestock and poultry groups fiercely opposed the rule, citing health threats to animals and the public. They argued its animal-welfare standards aren’t based on science and are outside the scope of the Organic Food Production Act, which they said regulates only feeding and medication practices.
In addition, some contended the rule would vilify conventionally raised livestock.
USDA Agricultural Marketing Service will host a virtual listening session on the new proposed rule on Aug. 19 to hear comments live. Individuals who want to present oral comments during the virtual listening session must preregister by Aug. 15 at https://www.ams.usda.gov .
Written comments will also be accepted via Regulations.gov (docket number AMS-NOP-21-0073) for 60 days from the date of publication.
The Organic Trade Association is analyzing the proposed rule and will provide more detailed feedback, as well as submit a formal comment to the record.
The National Organic Coalition is also conducting an analysis of the proposed rule and wants provisions that are at least as strong as the provisions that were finalized in 2017.
