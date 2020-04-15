SALEM — Oregon's wolf population continued to increase in 2019 while the number of confirmed attacks on livestock decreased, according to the latest survey conducted by state wildlife biologists.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual Wolf Conservation and Management report Wednesday, documenting at least 158 wolves statewide — a 15% bump over 2018.
"The state's wolf population continues to grow and expand its range, with three new packs in the Blue Mountains south of Interstate 84," said Roblyn Brown, ODFW wolf coordinator.
Officials counted 22 packs, up from 16 in 2018. A pack is defined as four or more wolves traveling together during winter. Nine other groups of 2-3 wolves were also identified, with the vast majority concentrated in the northeast corner of the state.
The number of wolves in Oregon has steadily risen since counting began in 2009, when fewer than 20 animals were identified. Wolf management is divided into two zones, with the species still federally endangered west of highways 395, 78 and 95. Wolves in Eastern Oregon were removed from the state endangered species list in 2015.
Meanwhile, ODFW reports the number of confirmed attacks on livestock fell 43% in 2019. Biologists investigated 50 cases of possible wolf-livestock depredation, with 16 cases confirmed, one probable, 12 possible or unknown and 21 non-wolf related.
The majority of confirmed depredations were attributed to the Rogue Pack in southwest Oregon, which preyed on livestock nine times. In all, producers around the state lost one adult cow, one steer, 11 calves, six sheep, and one livestock protection dog to wolves in 2019.
The state awarded $178,319 to ranchers in 11 counties to compensate them for dead or missing livestock, as well as non-lethal deterrents such as fladry fencing or range riders.
"The wolf population continues to expand into areas where livestock producers have less experience with wolves," Brown said. "I have been impressed with the ingenuity of Oregon’s ranchers as they look for and implement new tools and techniques to reduce the vulnerability of their livestock on a landscape with wolves. We appreciate all livestock producers for their efforts to co-exist with wolves."
No wolves were poached in 2019, though five were struck and killed by vehicles and another died from disease. A rancher in Baker County also legally shot a wolf he caught in the act of chasing a herding dog on his ranch near Halfway in March.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a revised five-year wolf management plan in June 2019, retaining controversial provisions that allow ranchers in Eastern Oregon to kill wolves that meet certain criteria for "chronic depredation." However, no wolves were killed for repeatedly attacking livestock during the year.