Coyote

A coyote attacks a lamb. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has directed staff to develop rules with the state Department of Justice to stop coyote killing contests.

 USDA

SALEM — State wildlife officials are moving to outlaw coyote hunting contests in Oregon.  

The governor-appointed Fish and Wildlife Commission, which oversees the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, met Dec. 16 and directed the agency to develop new rules banning organized competitions in which coyotes are hunted for cash or prizes.

