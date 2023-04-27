With support from a federal grant, ranchers across Oregon are testing non-lethal tools to protect livestock from wolves.

The deterrents ranchers are experimenting with fall into three categories: an old-school technique called fladry, carcass management and new high-tech tools.

sm foxlight.jpg

A Foxlight, a brand of light that flashes random colors and patterns to drive wolves away.
