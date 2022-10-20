Oregon wolf

Permits have been issued allowing two wolves to be culled in response to continued attacked on livestock.

It has been another challenging summer for Oregon ranchers working to protect their livestock from wolves.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed 50 wolf attacks so far in 2022, killing or injuring 39 cattle, eight sheep, four goats and three guard dogs. Of those incidents, 38 have been reported since July 6, primarily in northeast and south-central Oregon.

