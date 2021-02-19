IONE, Ore. — Members of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association elected Eastern Oregon rancher Skye Krebs to serve as regional vice president for policy during the organization's virtual Winter Business Meeting on Feb. 4.
Krebs, of Ione, Ore., will represent Region V, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
"After serving on the Public Lands Council executive board for many years, I have come to know several of the affiliated state executives, officers and producers," Krebs said. "I feel like I can hit the ground running and I have a bit of fuel left in my tank to serve the beef industry. I'm excited to get started."
Based in Denver and Washington, D.C., the National Cattlemen's Beef Association is the marketing and trade association for U.S. cattle ranchers, promoting research and product development funded by the industry's Beef Checkoff.
NCBA regional vice presidents serve three-year terms, and play a critical role in coordinating member activities and communications.
Krebs' family has been ranching in Eastern Oregon for more than 100 years. He and his wife, Penny, own and operate Krebs Sheep Company in Ione, where they raise both sheep and cattle.
Outside his ranching business, Krebs is a member of the Oregon Cattlemen's Association where he currently serves as the Public Lands council Endowment Protector Chairman. He also serves as the Wallowa County Animal Damage Control District Secretary, and is involved in the Oregon Sheep Growers Association and Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board.
Krebs was born and raised in Ione, and earned his bachelor's degree in general agriculture from Oregon State University.