SALEM — Two bills related to controlling livestock predators such as wolves and coyotes recently died in committee.
House Bill 4080 would have allowed landowners to form districts to raise money for predator control by USDA’s Wildlife Services division. A similar program was already in place but the legislation allowing it expired this year, affecting districts in Coos and Douglas counties.
Supporters of the bill argued that it allowed livestock owners to assess themselves for needed predator management, but critics called the methods used by Wildlife Services cruel and ineffective.
The bill died after the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee didn’t vote on it by a legislative deadline.
House Bill 4127, which would have provided Oregon ranchers with an additional $1 million to deal with wolf problems, also died after that committee didn’t vote on it.
The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and other supporters claimed the bill would help the livestock industry pay for preventive measures and compensate ranchers for wolf depredation.
However, animal advocates argued that it unfairly blamed wolves for livestock losses and would have been prone to false claims.
The Oregon Farm Bureau had supported both bills.
