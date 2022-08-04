Western Wildfires

The Klamath River Community Hall was destroyed by the McKinney Fire in the community of Klamath River, Calif.

 Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier via AP

SALEM — Oregon agriculture officials are lifting import requirements for livestock and companion animals as multiple large wildfires have forced residents in neighboring states to flee.

As of Aug. 4, the McKinney fire in northern California near the Oregon border had burned more than 90 square miles and all but wiped out the 200-person town of Klamath River. Four people have been found dead inside the burn zone. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you