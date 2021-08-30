Northern Rocky Mountain wolves shouldn't receive federal protection just by crossing into Central Washington or Central Oregon, the Oregon Farm Bureau, Oregon Cattlemen's Association and Klamath County said in a court filing Monday.
Gray wolves are not in danger of extinction and returning them to the endangered species list would increase tensions with producers, according to an amicus brief filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern California.
Klamath County has roughly 50,000 head of cattle and more wolf activity than any other county in western Oregon, according to the brief.
The filing adds more viewpoints to an onslaught of briefs in three lawsuits filed in Northern California by environmental groups. The lawsuits have been merged into one case.
The suits claim the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service prematurely delisted wolves throughout the Lower 48, giving short shrift to wolves in California and the western two-thirds of Oregon and Washington.
The USFWS, sticking with the decision it made under the Trump administration, has filed a motion asking Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland to dismiss the lawsuits.
The environmental groups have filed motions asking White to invalidate the delisting. A hearing on the competing motions is scheduled for Nov. 12.
White has granted intervenor status to states, sportsmen groups and tribes with conflicting views. He denied intervenor status to the American Farm Bureau, National Cattlemen's Beef Association and other national agriculture groups. The farm groups last week appealed the denial to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The USFWS concluded that wolves have stable and growing populations in the northern Rocky Mountains and Great Lakes and that wolves outside those core areas are a westward expansion of a recovered species.
U.S. wolves and Canada's 30,000 wolves are connected in a vast North American network, according to the agency.
DNA tests show wolves in Oregon are descended from Rocky Mountain wolves, while wolves in California are descended from Oregon wolves, according to the USFWS.
The ancestry of wolves in Washington is more complex, according to USFWS. Wolves from the Rocky Mountains and British Columbia have commingled.
