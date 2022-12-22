ROSEBURG, Ore. — As 2022 is coming to a close, Wildlife Services Oregon has verified about $55,000 for the value of livestock lost to predation in Southern Oregon’s Douglas County.
The large county reaches from the top of the Cascades to the coast.
From January through November, Wildlife Services predator control specialists have assisted landowners of about 110 properties in protecting their livestock, pets and infrastructure.
In addition to the confirmed $55,000 in losses, Paul Wolf, Oregon’s southwest district supervisor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture program, said reports of predation loss have totaled $27,500.
“Wildlife Services agents are protecting resources from many types of wildlife conflicts, ranging from infrastructure projects, livestock to pets, and property with a total value of almost $32 million,” Wolf said of the importance of the program to Douglas County.
The mission of WS-Oregon is to provide federal leadership and expertise to resolve wildlife conflicts, allowing people and wildlife to coexist.
Specialists Jim Godfrey and Merle Springstead work Douglas County together. Their mission is to decrease or mitigate conflicts with livestock by coyotes, cougars and bears, but they also deal with public safety situations involving both the bigger predators and smaller wildlife such as raccoons, beavers, opossums and skunks.
Coyotes prey on sheep, goats and chickens. Cougars will kill sheep, goats, llamas, calves, geese, ducks and chickens. Bears historically have preyed on sheep and are a nuisance to apple trees and domestic garbage. Sheep and goats are negatively impacted the most by predators in Douglas County.
“There’s been people who have gotten out of the sheep business because they couldn’t keep their animals alive because of the predators,” said Godfrey, a wildlife specialist in Douglas County for the past 19 years.
The specialists usually respond each day to four to six properties where predator conflicts have been called in.
In mid-November, Godfrey responded to the Hjort Ranch north of Oakland, Ore., where eight sheep were killed in one night. On Nov. 19, Godfrey and his dogs treed two mature, 150-pound cougars and dispatched them. There’s been no livestock losses on the ranch since.
“We try to answer to the active killings quickly,” Godfrey said. “We want to put out the fires before they spread to other livestock. It’s a unique challenge.”
“If we don’t have those trappers out there working for us against predators, it could be overwhelming for us,” said Dale Stutzman who runs a cattle and goat operation on his family’s ranch west of Winston, Ore.
Stutzman said this year has been “pretty mild” in regard to predator loss with only one goat falling to coyotes a month ago, but a few years ago, he lost 11 head of his breeding goats to a mountain lion in one night.
The rancher said he believes the predator problem has gradually gotten worse, noting there’s been an increase in predators since the use of dogs or bait in hunting were banned in 1994.
“The chance of having a mountain lion around here was about as likely as finding a zebra out on the hill,” Stutzman said of 60 years ago when he was a kid. “Now when you go out, you have to think twice about predators. You have to be more prepared.”
Chris Boice, a Douglas County commissioner, said farmers and ranchers need the help provided by Wildlife Services to protect their livestock, property and livelihood. The county, along with state and federal funds, have financed the program for many years. Boice said the county is contributing about $110,000 to the program for this fiscal year.
A predator control district tax for landowners and livestock owners who wanted to voluntarily help fund the program in Douglas County by paying a fee per acre was in place for five years before it was not renewed by the Oregon legislature earlier this year.
“Wildlife Services is extremely important and that’s why the county will make it a commitment to continue to help fund it,” Boice said. “The work these trappers do for the landowners is invaluable. The populations of bears and cougars are on the rise and then there’s the future of wolves in the area.
“We’re talking about paying professionals to do this work and using non-lethal means whenever possible,” the commissioner explained. “The alternative to that is landowners taking matters into their own hands. The outcome for the animals is far better when professionals do the work. That’s why this program is so important.”
The specialists provide a human presence in problem areas and also provide advice on non-lethal methods such as fencing, guard dogs, noise machines, strobe lights and removing attractants such as animal carcasses. If these methods don’t deter predators, then leg traps, snares and cage traps are used to catch and remove the culprits.
The professionals also record predator activity so there’s a backlog of data to be studied moving forward. Landowners would not be as likely to contribute to a data base.
Douglas County officials and livestock owners anticipate wolves will eventually be another predator that will negatively impact the livestock industry here. There have been no confirmed reports of wolf and livestock conflicts in Douglas County this year, but those predators have killed cattle in Jackson County to the south and Klamath County to the southeast.
“I think the wolves are more on the horizon than the fish and game people are willing to admit,” Stutzman said. “I hear reports of wolf activity over on the coast and in the Cascades. It’s just a matter of time before they have a bigger presence here.
“These trappers have the skill and science for dealing with predators,” he added. “It’s an investment we need to make in order to protect our livestock.”
