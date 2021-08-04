As wildfires continue to spread across the state, the Oregon Cattlemen's Association is seeking donations to its Wildfire Stewardship Fund.
All donations will go to Oregon ranchers impacted by wildfires this year. The association will also distribute funds to rangeland fire protection agencies and volunteer firefighters.
In addition to financial donations, the association is also seeking medical supplies and nutritional supplements for cattle, especially for those in the Klamath area, where the Bootleg Fire has done massive damage.
Supplies to rebuild fences are also needed, said OCA communications director Robyn Smith.
Those who wish to receive funding can complete an application — scheduled to be released on the OCA website this fall.
Grange Co-op has also pledged to match up to $5,000 in relief funds raised by its customers. At any of the Grange Co-op retail stores, customers have the opportunity to "round up" their transactions. All round-ups will be donated to cattlemen devastated by the Bootleg Fire. Find a local Grange Co-op at https://www.grangecoop.com/store-locator/.
Smith said the fund is an important opportunity for the association to raise funds and give to those most impacted by the wildfires.
The effort is part of "anything that we can do to help put funds together to support them, especially since there are so many other things going on in the ranchers' world right now," she said.
Donations can be made online at orcattle.com or mailed to the Oregon Cattlemen's Association office: 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 150, Salem, OR 97301, payable to the Stewardship Fund.