SALEM — A ranching couple and an onion farmer-turned-social media personality will be honored by Oregon Aglink at the organization's annual Denim and Diamonds dinner and auction fundraiser on Nov. 18.

Myron and Dotty Miles, of Miles Ranch in North Powder, have won 2022 Agriculturists of the Year, while Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce — better known as @shayfarmkid to his thousands of online followers — will receive the Ag Connection Award.

