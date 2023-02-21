Sheep ranchers are confronting new challenges and rising to seize new opportunities as the industry changes.
During a session at the Society for Rangeland Management’s annual meeting in Boise, researchers and ranchers talked about the unique benefits and of raising sheep.
Derek Scasta (cq), a rangeland extension specialist and associate professor at the University of Wyoming, said sheep have benefited societies for thousands of years due to the ease of handling them, the flexibility of their diets, their ability to use complex terrain and their multi-use nature as animals that can provide meat, fiber, milk and grazing services.
Scasta said raising sheep can also be “a nice entry point into ag, financially and physically.”
Wool
The wool industry has declined through the decades with the rise of synthetic fibers.
However, Brent Roeder, an extension specialist on range sheep production at Montana State University, said some eco-conscious consumers see the value of wool in contrast to synthetic fibers that often emit microplastics into the water with each wash. Ranchers have an opportunity to further educate the public on this topic.
Roeder said next-to-skin clothing produced with fine Merino or Rambouillet wool is becoming increasingly popular, especially among millennials.
Secondary markets for wool byproducts, including lanolin, are also expanding.
John Helle, a Montana sheep rancher who runs a wool clothing business, said he sees “an amazing new world out there of opportunity.”
Meat
Lamb consumption in the U.S. is rising. Between 2011 and 2021, per capita consumption rose from 0.6 pounds of lamb yearly to 1.36 pounds.
Demand is highest on the coasts and in the upper Midwest, according to Hailey Wilmer, a sheep expert with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service. Demand is largely driven by ethnic markets and millennials.
Reed Anderson, an Oregon sheep farmer, said demand for his family’s lamb increased 20% between 2021 and 2022. He sees “huge opportunities” among ethnic and millennial populations.
Nevertheless, experts say 2022 was an “extremely difficult” year for lamb producers due to inflation, supply chain hiccups and the largest volume of slaughter lamb imports in 20 years. Moving forward, experts say the industry will need to recapture market share from imports.
Landscape goals
Sheep can be also useful in helping achieve landscape management goals.
Wilmer, of USDA-ARS, said sheep producers are being “very creative” about managing vegetation for weed management, wildfire prevention and under solar panels.
Land managers aiming to reduce certain plants can also use sheep as a tool.
Scasta, of Wyoming, said sheep tend to have a greater proportion of shrubs and forbs in their diets compared to cattle. For example, Scasta said cattle eat yellow sweet clover when it is young but may stop eating the plant as it matures and turns bitter. Sheep, however, often continue to eat the clover.
In some cases, said Scasta, multi-species grazing may be useful. For example, sheep have four to six times greater tolerance than cattle have to alkaloids, a toxin within larkspur. Scasta said a rancher might use sheep to reduce larkspur density on a landscape before moving cattle there.
Challenges
The sheep industry comes with its own unique difficulties, including market volatility, labor costs and availability, predator pressure and parasites that are specific to sheep.
Nevertheless, many ranchers consider raising sheep worth the costs. Wilmer, of USDA-ARS, said the number of U.S. sheep producers is rising.
