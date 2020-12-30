The Bureau of Land Management will host a virtual wild horse adoption Jan. 5-12 via the Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral.
Of the featured wild horses available, 46 were gathered in August from the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area south of Glenns Ferry, Idaho.
The horses range in age from 1 to 23 years old and are now being cared for at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals. Adopted horses will only be available for local pickup at the Boise corrals from Jan. 29-30.
Each of the Saylor Creek horses is eligible for the Adoption Incentive Program, which allows qualified adopters to receive up to $1,000 when adopting an untrained wild horse or burro.
The available horses can be viewed at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/Animals by selecting “Saylor Creek HMA” in the “Animal Origin” filter option.
Adoption applications must be submitted online by Jan. 3. If you are interested in adopting, visit https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/ to complete an application and view the available horses. If you have any questions about your application status, please call (800) 370-3936 or email bl_es_inet_adoption@blm.com .