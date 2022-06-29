A series of online classes will offer tips for emu ranchers.
The course on the Zoom platform is offered by the Cornell University Cooperative Extension Service in Ulster County, N.Y.
Participants can ask questions, said Kymara Lonergan, a New York emu rancher and a member of the American Emu Association.
Lonergan originally tried to get information about emus from USDA and cooperative extension services.
"The USDA told me that emu were 'exotic pets' and I knew they were livestock," she said. "I kept calling our local extension service and asking all kinds of questions, and at that time, they couldn't answer them."
When Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) began to spread, Lonergan told the extension service that emu ranchers needed information, noting that Cornell has the expertise, with its ornithology laboratory.
That led to the program through Cornell's Beginning Farmer series. The emu association provides additional expertise, Lonergan said.
HPAI concerns have eased somewhat for the summer but could rise in the fall when birds begin to migrate again, Lonergan said.
Lonergan has two emus, and delayed adding more due to concerns about the virus. She hopes to increase her flock to three breeding pairs in April 2023.
Several emus were infected in the Pacific Northwest.
Two were euthanized in Washington, state veterinarian Amber Itle told the Capital Press.
"Emus are a susceptible species," Itle said. "Keep them away from wild waterfowl."
One was "very sick" and "down" and the other one was exposed but not severely ill, Itle said.
"In order to prevent further suffering, both birds were humanely euthanized," she said. "Clinical signs were very sudden onset with healthy looking one day and down and extremely sick the next."
On an Oregon farm, two emus were infected, said Ryan Scholz, the state veterinarian. They were sedated and humanely euthanized, he said.
"Because they are susceptible to influenza viruses, we are equally as concerned about ratites as any other species of domestic poultry," Scholz said. "Following good biosecurity on the farm, and preventing contact between any species of domestic poultry and wild waterfowl is critical in preventing avian influenza — and several other diseases as well."
Rancher Janean Parker keeps 70 emus at 3 Feathers Emu Ranch in Chehalis, Wash., selling birds, chicks, eggs, meat and emu oil products. She's not directly in any migratory bird flight patterns, but "absolutely we've been concerned."
Parker participated as a panelist in the second "Emu Talk" episode. When she first entered the business in 2009, many fellow emu ranchers freely offered support and she wanted to continue the tradition, she said.
"Emus are still such a fairly unknown agricultural endeavor," she said. "The more we can raise them better, learn more about their physiology and get Cornell to do some research ... to the extent we can grow the body of knowledge collectively about emus, I think it helps the industry."
The first two classes covered "Emus 101" and emu chicks and eggs. Archived classes are available on the emu association website.
Other experts are lined up to speak during future classes, Lonergan said.
The first class drew 150 participants.
The 2017 Ag Census lists 210 emu operations with sales, and more than 1,500 operations with inventory, estimating a total population of 11,535 emus in the U.S.
The next sessions will cover emu respiratory systems and field research July 14 and emu products and a 12-point wellness check July 28.
Lonergan is also developing "Radio Emu," a series of informational sessions.
Parker, the Washington rancher, suggests potential emu farmers talk to as many people in the industry as possible.
"Emu have the needs of a livestock animal, and they live a long time," Lonergan echoed. "It's a really big commitment to make when you decide you want to have emu."