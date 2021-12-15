LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Researchers have developed an on-site bovine respiratory disease test that provides results within an hour, a breakthrough that experts say has the potential to save the cattle industry millions of dollars.
The technology likely won't be in farmers' and veterinarians' hands for a while because it must undergo further testing and development, but researchers say the future looks promising.
Bovine respiratory disease, or BRD, is the costliest disease in the beef cattle industry nationwide, causing nearly $1 billion in losses annually, according to Mohit Verma, the project's lead researcher and a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University.
"BRD is responsible for half of all cattle deaths in North America," said Verma, who estimates that 97% of feedlots nationwide have been impacted.
Currently, it can take several days for farmers to get standard lab diagnostic tests back to find out whether a specific animal has BRD — and the results often come too late.
Because several different strains of bacteria or viruses can cause the disease, it can be difficult for farmers to know which antibiotic, if any, to use to effectively treat a given animal. This, researchers say, results in both death of livestock and overuse of antibiotics.
But what if there was a way to do a rapid pen-side test for BRD? Verma, the professor, first had this idea in 2018 after talking with a frustrated cattle rancher.
"I thought: 'There should be a solution out there.' So, I started working on it," he said.
The preliminary research started with support from an Agricultural Science and Extension for Economic Development, or AgSEED, grant. After favorable initial results, Verma and his research team were able to win a $1 million grant from USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture to continue the work.
The technology created by Verma's team can identify three strains of bacteria among the top four that cause BRD: Pasteurella multocida, Mannheimia haemolytica and Histophilus somni.
During a test, a cow must be restrained and a nasal swab taken. The sample is put inside a small vial containing a chemical mixture of primers and reagents that serve as biosensors for the bacteria.
The vial and its contents — called an assay — are then heated in a water bath to enable chemical reactions. If the bacteria is present, the assay changes color.
The test produces results in less than an hour with at least 90% accuracy.
This quick diagnosis, Verma said, could help ranchers treat animals properly, saving lives and reducing unnecessary use of antibiotics.
Now that Verma's team has completed pre-clinical validation, the researchers plan to scale up their experimentation through large-scale field tests with ranchers next year.
Verma has started a company, called Krishi Inc., which will license the technology once it's ready for public use. Verma said he wants to "bring the lab to farmers' hands."
Ana Pascual-Garrigos, who worked on the project with Verma as an undergraduate and is now pursuing her Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge, said in a statement that "it was exciting to be working toward a product that could greatly impact the cattle industry."