SWEET HOME, Ore. — Bryan Moon lifted his baseball cap, scratched his head, and laughed as a 140-pound fluffy, white dog barreled toward him. Moon rewarded Apollo, a 7-year-old Great Pyrennes Akbash mix, for responding to his call by allowing the massive dog to lean against his leg while he massaged its thick coat.

Just a few moments previous, Apollo had been camouflaged among Moon’s flock of 200 Katahdin sheep dotting the grassy hillside.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you