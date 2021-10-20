BAKER CITY, Ore. — State wildlife officials have killed three more wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in northeast Oregon following repeated attacks on livestock.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it shot one yearling and two 6-month-old juvenile wolves from a helicopter on Wednesday. A kill permit for the Lookout Mountain pack was authorized by the agency in September.
ODFW has now killed eight members of the pack for preying on livestock 12 times since July. The most recent depredation was confirmed Oct. 16 near Manning Creek in Baker County, where an adjacent landowner reported finding a dead, 400-pound calf.
Under the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Plan, wolves east of highways 395, 78 and 95 may be killed if they have two confirmed depredations in a nine-month period.
Ranchers must also be using non-lethal deterrents and remove all attractants — such as carcasses and bone piles — to qualify for lethal control of wolves.
ODFW initially approved a kill permit for the Lookout Mountain pack in July after confirming four depredations in 14 days. The agency shot two wolf pups from a helicopter on Aug. 1, drawing criticism from wolf advocates.
Oregon's minimum known wolf population was 173 as of the most recent count at the end of 2020.
Depredations from the Lookout Mountain pack stopped for 18 days after the pups were killed before starting again, according to ODFW. The agency renewed its kill permit on Sept. 16, this time allowing for the removal of up to six wolves.
Roblyn Brown, ODFW wolf coordinator, said the pack had shifted its behavior to targeting livestock as opposed to natural prey. This was despite ranchers installing fladry on fences, checking their animals nightly and hazing wolves near their calving and winter pastures.
Brown said local ranchers have gone above and beyond what they were required to do under the wolf plan, at great personal cost in time, energy, fuel and other expenses.
ODFW killed three other wolves, including the alpha male, shortly after the permit was reauthorized. With the latest three wolves killed by the agency, it means the lethal control permit is no longer in effect.
"We've seen good results from incremental removal in the past, when removing a few members of the pack reduced or even stopped further depredations," Brown said. "It's disappointing that was not the case this time.
As many as three wolves still remain in the Lookout Mountain pack, including the breeding female and up to two juveniles.
Elsewhere in Eastern Oregon, ODFW has issued two other lethal control permits for wolves. One is for up to two wolves in the Ukiah Valley south of Pendleton, where eight calves were attacked in a three-day span. That permit expires Oct. 31.
ODFW also approved killing one wolf from the OR-30 group after killing or injuring two calves and five sheep earlier this year near Meacham, Ore. The permit expired Sept. 1, with no wolves being shot.