BAKER CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has renewed a permit allowing ranchers to kill two more wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in Baker County following repeated attacks on livestock.
ODFW first issued the permit on July 29 after confirming the pack killed or injured five cows in 14 days — well above the “chronic depredation” threshold outlined in the state’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan.
The permit, which expired Aug. 21, allowed killing up to four sub-adult wolves from the pack. On Aug. 1, the department announced it shot two wolf pups spotted from a helicopter, sparking outrage from environmental groups.
Depredations stopped for 18 days after the two pups were killed, though on Aug. 19 ODFW confirmed the pack once again killed a 3-month-old calf in the same area.
As a result, the department announced it is issuing a new permit that will run for three more weeks, expiring Sept. 14. It authorizes three different livestock producers to kill up to two more wolves from the pack on land where they legally graze their animals.
The pack’s collared breeding pair is excluded from the permit, though ODFW has stated it may consider other options if depredations continue.
“ODFW has a responsibility to address continued chronic livestock depredation by wolves and strives to first pursue incremental lethal control rather than removing entire packs to strike a balance between protecting livestock and wolves on the landscape,” the agency wrote in a statement.
Eastern Oregon falls under Phase III of the state wolf plan, which defines “chronic depredation” as two confirmed attacks in a nine-month period. Ranchers must also be using approved non-lethal deterrents, such as range riders to haze wolves and removing bone piles or other attractants from pastures.
Wolves living west of highways 395, 78 and 95, meanwhile, are still in Phase I of the wolf plan, where “chronic depredation” is four confirmed attacks in six months.
Most of Oregon’s 173 documented wolves are tightly clustered in the northeast corner of the state. The Lookout Mountain pack’s territory includes an area of eastern Baker County extending near the Idaho border.
Environmental groups blasted ODFW for its management of the pack.
“We’re shocked that the Department of Fish and Wildlife wants even more dead wolves,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity. “The assertion that the pups’ death resulted in a greater lag time before the next conflict occurred is not credible. Any scientist knows that correlation is not causation.”
Sristi Kamal, senior Northwest representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said ODFW should prioritize coexistence tools and methods, “especially as our vulnerable wolf population is already facing threats from the ongoing drought and water crisis.”
Gray wolves were removed from the federal Endangered Species list in early January, though a coalition of wildlife advocates is petitioning to have the protections reinstated.
The Biden administration, however, appears to be sticking by the delisting decision. According to The Associated Press, on Aug. 20 attorneys for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a federal judge in California to reject the environmentalists’ lawsuit.