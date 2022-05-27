The breeding male of the new Chesnimnus Pack caught on camera during the winter survey on U.S. Forest Service land in northern Wallowa County in Dec. 2018. Oregon officials have extended a kill permit for one wolf in the pack.
JOSEPH, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended a kill permit for one wolf from the Chesnimnus pack in Wallowa County.
The original permit was issued April 29 for two wolves after ODFW confirmed the pack was responsible for preying on cattle twice between April 25 and 27 on a public grazing allotment north of Joseph, resulting in three dead calves.
Ranchers in Eastern Oregon can request a kill permit under the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan if ODFW confirms two depredations in nine months. They must also be using non-lethal deterrents and remove all potential wolf attractants to qualify.
The producer, Tom Birkmaier, legally shot one wolf under the permit on May 3. Since then, ODFW stated there has been one more "probable" depredation in the area and wolf activity and risk to livestock remains high.
According to ODFW's own investigations, biologists have confirmed one other depredation by the Wenaha pack in Wallowa County; three by the Cornucopia pack and one by the Keating pack in neighboring Baker County; and one by the Desolation pack in Grant County.
"Evidence indicates wolves are testing cattle, with cattle showing signs of stress including breaking through a fence in one incident," the agency reported.
ODFW extended Birkmaier's permit through June 14 after it was set to expire on May 24. It allows him to shoot one additional wolf to protect his cattle in pastures where they graze.
"The producer continues to use non-lethal measures including moving their cattle to a different pasture and increased human presence," ODFW added.
Biologists say killing another Chesnimnus wolf would not impact the pack's breeding success. The Chesnimnus pack numbers 7-8 adult and yearling wolves, and their breeding female may still be in the den. None of the wolves have a working GPS or radio collar.
