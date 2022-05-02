JOSEPH, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued a kill permit for up to two wolves from the Chesnimnus pack in Wallowa County.
State wildlife biologists determined members of the pack were responsible for two confirmed attacks on livestock between April 25 and 27 on a public grazing allotment north of Joseph, resulting in three dead calves.
ODFW can authorize lethal take of wolves that prey on livestock after two confirmed depredations in nine months. That is the current standard for "chronic depredation" in Eastern Oregon, where wolves were removed from the state endangered species list in 2015.
Ranchers must also remove all carcasses, bone piles and other attractants and be using non-lethal deterrents such as range riders to qualify for lethal take of wolves.
In this case, ODFW reports the livestock producer — who was not identified — has a history of using non-lethal deterrents to haze wolves in the area, including flashing lights, radios and hiring a range rider with funding provided by a nonprofit organization.
"The producer spent several nights in the pasture with his cattle following the first depredation and attempted to haze wolves out of the area on April 26 by shooting in the air over eight wolves he encountered in the pasture," the agency stated. "Despite these efforts, wolves have continued to visit and have killed additional calves."
A kill permit was issued April 29, and allows the producer to shoot any two wolves in the pasture where the depredations occurred. It expires May 24.
The Chesnimus pack numbers at least eight or nine adult and yearling wolves, none of which have a working GPS collar, according to ODFW. The agency says killing two wolves would not be expected to impact the pack's breeding success.
ODFW released its annual wolf report on April 19, showing the state's minimum wolf population remained virtually flat in 2021 while the number of wolf deaths was the most ever recorded in a single year.
The known population grew by two wolves, from 173 to 175, based on verified evidence and sightings. However, the agency says the actual number is likely higher.
Meanwhile, 26 wolves died in 2021, including 21 killed by humans, or about 12% of the population. Of those, four were hit by vehicles, eight were illegally poisoned, one was legally shot by a rancher on private property and another eight were killed by ODFW after repeatedly attacking livestock in Baker County.
"Despite this, we are confident in the continued health of the state's wolf population as they expand in distribution across the state and show a strong upward population trend," said Roblyn Brown, wolf program coordinator for ODFW.
Environmental groups argued the report is evidence that wolves east of highways 395, 78 and 95 still require protections to aid in their recovery.
"State officials need to do more to combat the illegal killing of wolves, and they need to embrace non-lethal ways of preventing conflicts with livestock," said Sophia Ressler, staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
John Williams, wolf committee co-chairman for the Oregon Cattlemen's Association, said ranchers bear the economic and emotional brunt of wolves attacking their livestock.
In addition to confirmed depredations, Williams said the presence of wolves can make normally docile cows agitated, lowering birth rates and birth weight of calves that ultimately affects the producers' bottom line.
"There has been a lot of conservation that has been done under the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Plan," he said. "It's time that a lot more management starts happening."