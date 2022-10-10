Gray wolf in the forest (copy)

Oregon wildlife officials have approved one kill permit and extended another for wolves that continue to prey on livestock in Umatilla and Union counties. 

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized killing up to two wolves from the Balloon Tree pack on Oct. 6 after biologists confirmed four attacks on sheep in the Blue Mountains near Elgin that occurred between Sept. 8-26.

