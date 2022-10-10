ELGIN, Ore. — Oregon wildlife officials have approved one kill permit and extended another for wolves that continue to prey on livestock in Umatilla and Union counties.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized killing up to two wolves from the Balloon Tree pack on Oct. 6 after biologists confirmed four attacks on sheep in the Blue Mountains near Elgin that occurred between Sept. 8-26.
ODFW also extended the deadline for a kill permit issued Sept. 8 for two wolves from the Horseshoe pack, which has repeatedly attacked cattle on private land near Meacham.
That permit was set to expire Oct. 7, though it is now valid through Oct. 28 after wolves again killed a calf in the area on Sept. 26.
In both cases, the affected ranchers were using non-lethal deterrents to protect their livestock, including range riders, guard dogs, flashing lights and moving pastures to avoid wolf conflicts, according to ODFW.
The agency may consider killing wolves east of highways 395, 78 and 95 that attack livestock twice in nine months, defined as "chronic depredation" under the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Plan.
Gray wolves remain protected under the federal Endangered Species Act in the western two-thirds of Oregon.
Oregon's total wolf population was at least 175 as of the end of 2021. The Balloon Tree pack has six documented wolves, including two juveniles born earlier this year, with territory spanning 97 square miles of public and private land in Union County.
In addition to the four most recent attacks on sheep, the pack also killed three goats on July 15 north of Elgin. The owner found the dead goats in a 44-acre private pasture about 300 yards from his house.
The pack was responsible for killing four sheep in September, along with a fifth "probable" depredation. The attacks all happened in a private forested grazing allotment, and have continued despite the producer hiring range riders and keeping guard dogs to protect the flock 24/7.
The producer's agent also legally shot a wolf that was caught in the act of chasing one of the guard dogs on Sept. 14, ODFW reported.
The kill permit for the Balloon Tree pack is valid through Oct. 15, and allows USDA Wildlife Services to kill up to two wolves on pastures where the depredations have occurred.
Meanwhile, the Horseshoe pack has now killed three calves from Aug. 16 to Sept. 23 on private forestland in neighboring Umatilla County near Meacham. A kill permit for up to two wolves from the pack was extended, and trapping may be added to the list of authorized tools, according to ODFW.
The rancher had spent more than 40 nights monitoring the herd and hazed wolves several times, including once when a wolf was chasing cattle.
The Horseshoe pack has at least three adult and five juvenile wolves.
Derek Broman, ODFW carnivore and furbearer program coordinator, said wolf attacks on livestock typically peak twice during the year — once in the spring when more young livestock is being born and put onto range, and again in the fall when wolf pups have more energy and begin hunting with the rest of the pack.
"It's that time of year, but fortunately we're very close to a lot of livestock coming off of allotments now," Broman said. "There's still going to be a lot of animals out, especially because we've got good range conditions. It's just a numbers game."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.