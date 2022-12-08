The number of rural food animal veterinarians has reached a "critically low point," according to a new report from the Farm Journal Foundation, a nonprofit.
More than 500 U.S. counties face a shortage of food animal veterinarians, according to Clinton Neill, the report's lead author and an assistant professor in veterinary economics for the Cornell Center for Veterinary Business and Entrepreneurship.
“The decline in food animal veterinarians in rural areas heightens concerns for a number of risks, including food safety threats, animal disease outbreaks, the potential passing of animal diseases to human populations and decreasing rural economic growth,” said Neill.
Several factors have led to shortages, including high levels of educational debt outpacing potential earnings, a flat to slightly declining number of veterinary students pursuing food animal practice annually and a rapidly growing companion animal sector offering veterinarians better salaries and quality of life.
Excluding the 17% of students who graduates with zero debt, the 2020 average debt for veterinary students was $188,853, and 41% of students have a debt of $200,000 or more.
Veterinarians entering the workforce can expect a median full-time income of $84,000 to $110,000, depending on practice type, with urban pet practices generally paying more.
Forty years ago, about 40% of veterinary program graduates specialized in livestock or other food-animal practice areas. Today, only 3% to 4% of graduates do so.
Much of the lack of growth in farm veterinary medicine can be attributed to the increase in students pursuing companion animal practice, according to the report.
Industry growth is evident in the pet sector.
Between 2015 and 2020, the percentage of veterinarians working in companion animal practices increased from 65% to 70%, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Demand for pets has grown annually by about 1.4% over the past five years, according to a 2021 report from the industry research firm IBISWorld.
Early on, the COVID-19 pandemic further spiked interest in pets. More than 23 million American households — about one in five — adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
"Moreover, pet owners are demanding more frequent and higher levels of care…," Neill wrote.
Other structural factors also contribute to the shrinking number of farm animal vets.
Studies have found men have historically been more likely to pursue food animal practice than women, and fewer men are graduating as veterinarians. The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that between 2010 and 2019, only 20% of graduates were male.
Studies have also found female veterinarians from urban and suburban areas are more likely to work in areas similar to those they grew up in and are less likely to pursue rural practice.
Part of the decline may also be attributable to underlying economic conditions in rural communities.
The report proposes several potential solutions, including:
• Strengthening debt repayment programs, including the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program
• Broadening eligibility for loan repayment programs
• Expanding programs that offer business support to food animal private practices, such as the Veterinary Services Grant Program
• Educating young people about the career
