PET scan (copy)

A horse gets a scan of its leg at the University of California-Davis. A new report from the Farm Journal Foundation says the number of rural food animal veterinarians is at a "critically low point." 

 UC Davis

The number of rural food animal veterinarians has reached a "critically low point," according to a new report from the Farm Journal Foundation, a nonprofit.

More than 500 U.S. counties face a shortage of food animal veterinarians, according to Clinton Neill, the report's lead author and an assistant professor in veterinary economics for the Cornell Center for Veterinary Business and Entrepreneurship.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you